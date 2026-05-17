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Trump & Ben Carson National Sabbath & America250 Prayer Rally In DC On Catholic Holiday. RCC Ascensi
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Mass Worship Event ‘Rededicate 250’ Happening This Sunday in D.C. Coming today on Sunday, May 17, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., will be hosting an event titled “Rededicate 250” — our nation’s largest and most expansive worship service in a long time, designed to help the country spiritually prepare for its semiquincentennial this July 4.


The President Calls for a National Sabbath. In a striking moment in American history, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation calling on Jews to observe the Shabbos of May 15-16, 2026, as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, framing it both as an acknowledgment of the Jewish contribution to the United States and a symbolic recognition of Shabbos itself.


Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Barron to join Trump-backed prayer festival 'Rededicate 250'


Officially titled "Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving," the event will feature mostly conservative evangelical Protestant leaders and members of the Trump administration, as well as musical performances from military brass bands and Christian performing artists.


Cardinal Timothy Dolan, retired archbishop of New York, and Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, will speak at the event, as will Orthodox Rabbi Meir Soloveichik of New York City. All three serve on President Donald Trump's religious liberty commission. Officially titled "Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving," the event will feature mostly conservative evangelical Protestant leaders and members of the Trump administration, as well as musical performances from military brass bands and Christian performing artists.


Cardinal Timothy Dolan, retired archbishop of New York, and Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, will speak at the event, as will Orthodox Rabbi Meir Soloveichik of New York City. All three serve on President Donald Trump's religious liberty commission.




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#America250

#CatholicHoliday

#ChristianNationalism

#NationalSabbath


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