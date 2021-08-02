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What is Truth?
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20 views • August 02, 2021
What would you say if someone asked you to explain what truth is?
Like all issues out there the nature of truth has also been distorted and messed with. Get the facts straight with this concise and clear explanation.
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
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Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
Like all issues out there the nature of truth has also been distorted and messed with. Get the facts straight with this concise and clear explanation.
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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