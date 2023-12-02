EP 034 - The Kraken & Binance Attack: How it Threatens Bitcoin's Value Proposition

Control the price, stifle adoption?

Ask yourself, "Cui bono?" Who benefits from these regulatory actions? What would possible outcomes lead to?

So far, the INTENT seems like it's to control the price of bitcoin, which would kill its value proposition and its utility as a decentralized asset and monetary network.

How things unfold remain to be seen, but this could be the biggest threat yet.





Be well, Everyone.





