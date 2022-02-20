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Gurov's Diary Big Game Postproduction
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30 views • February 20, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YKSIb-JU_Q
All about the Big Game. What will win? Humanity or Darkness?
Videography is a special matter. Magical and mysterious. We create a World in which the players of the quest fall. Postproduction of the final trailer for the game.
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov (Gurov)
https://www.instagram.com/jelezo81/
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova (White Rose)
https://www.instagram.com/margo_bugaeva/
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
All about the Big Game. What will win? Humanity or Darkness?
Videography is a special matter. Magical and mysterious. We create a World in which the players of the quest fall. Postproduction of the final trailer for the game.
"Big game"
Video studio production CMCproduction
Producer - Alexey Zheleznyakov (Gurov)
https://www.instagram.com/jelezo81/
Director - Margarita Bugaeva-Zheleznyakova (White Rose)
https://www.instagram.com/margo_bugaeva/
Operator - Mikhail Smirnov
Second cameraman - Arthur Gura
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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