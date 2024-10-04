EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM REPORTS FROM HURRICANE HELENE DISASTER ZONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disaster response specialist, Steve Slepcevic of Strategic Response Partners joins Del from the epicenter of the North Carolina flood disaster following Hurricane Helene with his team of experts on the ground. He gives a live update, sharing details on the lack of government response, how brave civilians are leading the relief effort, and how the information reported in the media is representative of what is happening on the ground.