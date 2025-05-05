Farmers Answer Calling to Foreign Mission Field to Reap Harvest - Larry and Jean Johnson





The mission field is everyone’s calling, but some are sent overseas in areas unheard of! Former farmers, Larry and Jean Johnson, are a delightful missionary couple who answered the call to serve abroad after decades of working the fields, proving that God can use anyone, from anywhere, for His glory. They are also the authors of a book, Only God: A Testimony of God’s Goodness from the Cornfields of Iowa to the Harvest Fields of the World. Together, they share their story about how they jumped from the cornfields to reaping a bountiful spiritual harvest in places like Albania and China, all because they embraced God’s calling for them to serve and share the Gospel overseas. Their story is inspirational and illustrates the reality that it doesn’t matter what stage of life you are in - God can and will use you for wonderful things!









TAKEAWAYS





It’s hard to leave a country you’ve ministered in for a long time to go to another mission field, but you must answer to God’s leading





Larry was convicted by God to turn his life around when he was 30 and stop drinking, smoking, and using foul language





Larry and Jean didn’t travel overseas until almost two decades after God told them they would serve as international missionaries





God saved Larry’s son from being crushed by a tractor wheel when he was just a child









