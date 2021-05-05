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The razzle-dazzle Jewish/Catholic power duo running the Biden Administation - Blinken & Ryan
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81 views • May 05, 2021
UK's first baptized Roman Catholic Prime Minister, Boris Johnson hosts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Downing Street, to consolidate their Covid-19 strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb1bnq14Jbg
https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-united-kingdom-prime-minister-boris-johnson-before-their-meeting/
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
Evan Maureen Ryan Born 1971 (age 49–50)
Alexandria, Virginia, U.S.
Political party Democratic
Spouse(s) Antony Blinken
(m. 2002) Children 2 Education Roman Catholic, Jesuit Boston College (BA) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_College a private, Catholic, Jesuit research university in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Founded in 1863,
Evan Ryan was a Senior Advisor for the Biden-Harris transition team. In January 2021, she was appointed White House Cabinet Secretary. the primary liaison between the President of the United States and the Cabinet Departments and Agencies. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_Cabinet_Secretary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Ryan
Blinken was born on April 16, 1962, (age 59) in Yonkers, New York, to Jewish parents, Judith (Frehm) and Donald M. Blinken, the former United States Ambassador to Hungary.
Blinken attended the Dalton School in New York City until 1971. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalton_School
He then moved to Paris with his mother Judith and Samuel Pisar, whom she married following her divorce from Donald. Pisar was the lawyer and confidant of British publisher Robert Maxwell father of Ghislaine Maxwell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb1bnq14Jbg
https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-united-kingdom-prime-minister-boris-johnson-before-their-meeting/
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
Evan Maureen Ryan Born 1971 (age 49–50)
Alexandria, Virginia, U.S.
Political party Democratic
Spouse(s) Antony Blinken
(m. 2002) Children 2 Education Roman Catholic, Jesuit Boston College (BA) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_College a private, Catholic, Jesuit research university in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Founded in 1863,
Evan Ryan was a Senior Advisor for the Biden-Harris transition team. In January 2021, she was appointed White House Cabinet Secretary. the primary liaison between the President of the United States and the Cabinet Departments and Agencies. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_Cabinet_Secretary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Ryan
Blinken was born on April 16, 1962, (age 59) in Yonkers, New York, to Jewish parents, Judith (Frehm) and Donald M. Blinken, the former United States Ambassador to Hungary.
Blinken attended the Dalton School in New York City until 1971. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalton_School
He then moved to Paris with his mother Judith and Samuel Pisar, whom she married following her divorce from Donald. Pisar was the lawyer and confidant of British publisher Robert Maxwell father of Ghislaine Maxwell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell
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