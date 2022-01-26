© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2016 Cathi Morgan MK-Ultra and Beyond
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • January 26, 2022
Cathi Morgan's personal experience of MK Ultra programming has led her on her personal path to research this horrific part of the arsenal of "Silent Weapons" used against the rest of the population by a vicious and extremely well armed elite, and external enemy with-IN the multiverse.
Cathi's work is extremely thorough and is part of her on going series over a decade or more. Her work is available on the 'Bases20XX' lectures and a number Bases interviews, and at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware conferences at High Elm's Manor.
Her work is also published on her blog at https://cathki.wordpress.com/
Cathi's work is extremely thorough and is part of her on going series over a decade or more. Her work is available on the 'Bases20XX' lectures and a number Bases interviews, and at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware conferences at High Elm's Manor.
Her work is also published on her blog at https://cathki.wordpress.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.