Bye Bye Bungling Humza Yousaf

SOURCE: Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR
@EssexPR
"The biggest clown in UK politics has resigned.
He was a dangerous Scottish leader, one that put the alphabet gender madness above women’s rights & safety, a man that put hurty words above actual crimes.
Bye bye Humza Yousaf 👋🏽
The corrupt SNP are finished."
