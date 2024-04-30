Create New Account
Bye Bye Bungling Humza Yousaf
Justin Trouble
Published 17 hours ago

SOURCE: Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 

@EssexPR

"The biggest clown in UK politics has resigned.

He was a dangerous Scottish leader, one that put the alphabet gender madness above women’s rights & safety, a man that put hurty words above actual crimes.

Bye bye Humza Yousaf 👋🏽

The corrupt SNP are finished."

