Joan Rivers vs Michelle Obama

It bothers me that we have perjured persons even in prominent positions. There are so many it makes me sick to think of what they get away with and no one calls them on it. I talk about one in particular here and this is no joke. It shows you what globalists think they can get away with. Their lies and foolishness are already beginning to be shouted from the rooftops. I’m 99% on this one, but of course you will be your own judge on this. Take care.