US Sports Football Featuring: IFL Plays of the Week Two
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:


Michigan Mini-Breakdown

by Spread-N-Shred

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsFootball040224

Michigan’s Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis has changed the Wolverine’s offense into an explosive unit that can strike at any time. Bringing in some modern concepts to the Michigan Pro-Style attack, including an extensive down field RPO game, Trick Plays, and an Empty Diamond Package that creates major conflict for the Defense. Gattis is getting the most out of his impressive offensive line by stretching the field horizontally with formations and simple schemes along with attacking down the field with Glance RPO’s & Play-Actions. These elements force the defense to respect Michigan’s ability to attack anywhere at anytime!

Video credit:

IFL Plays of the Week Two

http://goifl.com


Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

nflfootballcoachfootball playerplayerussportsnetworkussportsradioncaafbhsfb

