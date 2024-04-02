US Sports Football Featuring: IFL Plays of the Week Two

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Michigan Mini-Breakdown
by Spread-N-Shred
Michigan Mini-Breakdown
Michigan’s Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis has changed the Wolverine’s offense into an explosive unit that can strike at any time. Bringing in some modern concepts to the Michigan Pro-Style attack, including an extensive down field RPO game, Trick Plays, and an Empty Diamond Package that creates major conflict for the Defense. Gattis is getting the most out of his impressive offensive line by stretching the field horizontally with formations and simple schemes along with attacking down the field with Glance RPO’s & Play-Actions. These elements force the defense to respect Michigan’s ability to attack anywhere at anytime!
