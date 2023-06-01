Yevgeny Prigozhin - "If you need to protect the Belgorod region, then the commanders of two assault detachments will be enough"

"If you need to protect the Belgorod region, then the commanders of two assault detachments will be enough"
Yevgeny Prigozhin said he knows how to protect the Russian border from the DRG. According to him, two detachments of PMC "Wagner" are enough for them to be able to organize this.
