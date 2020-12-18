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What Are The Conclusions? The Largest Study on Nutrition Ever Conducted
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13 views • December 18, 2020
"The China Study" carries a powerful message: With the largest study on nutrition at its core and enriched by countless further research, the authors present their case about how you should eat, why you should eat this way, and why nobody has told you about it before.
In this video, I am reading my highlighted sections of The China Study—a book that goes into depth like no other in explaining some of the big socio-political reasons for why a whole foods, plant-based diet (WFPB) is not mainstream already.
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1941631568
T. Colin Campbell's Center for Nutrition Studies:
https://nutritionstudies.org/
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In this video, I am reading my highlighted sections of The China Study—a book that goes into depth like no other in explaining some of the big socio-political reasons for why a whole foods, plant-based diet (WFPB) is not mainstream already.
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1941631568
T. Colin Campbell's Center for Nutrition Studies:
https://nutritionstudies.org/
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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