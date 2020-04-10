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Leftist Man Threatens Kids, Mom Chases Him Down!
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155 views • April 10, 2020
In February 2020, People in Kylee's Fight and Patriot Prayer protested outside Doernbecher's hospital in Portland, OR. The hospital is corrupt and involved with medical kidnapping.
The blonde lady is Christine (with her daughter Kylee), the lady in black who chased the man down is Carmen (her daughter was present as well).
Another lady with her 5 kids approached and showed her support for the groups. Everyone was getting ready to leave, when a man suddenly flipped everyone off, yelling that their kids would "die early".
He tried to escape, but Carmen stuck her foot in the elevator and told him off one last time! These women are strong, and don't take crap from anyone!
The blonde lady is Christine (with her daughter Kylee), the lady in black who chased the man down is Carmen (her daughter was present as well).
Another lady with her 5 kids approached and showed her support for the groups. Everyone was getting ready to leave, when a man suddenly flipped everyone off, yelling that their kids would "die early".
He tried to escape, but Carmen stuck her foot in the elevator and told him off one last time! These women are strong, and don't take crap from anyone!
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