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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship with Atomic Opera
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2 views • May 12, 2020
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A Godly Way of Thinking
From CDM - https://bit.ly/CDMWklyGrace
Our thoughts are powerful, and they can influence our entire lives. If we think positively, we’re more likely to follow up with actions leading to a positive outcome. If we think negatively, destructive behavior can follow. God doesn’t want us to struggle with wrong-thinking, which is why He gave us guidelines to help us develop a godly way of thinking.
Our mindsets and attitudes shape our thoughts; therefore, it’s important to be aware of what goes into our minds through our eyes and ears. We don’t live in a vacuum, and plenty of good and bad influences compete for our attention. We ultimately control which thoughts and ideas we embrace and which ones we reject. We become what we believe, so aligning our thoughts to agree with the Word of God keeps our minds safe.
If we let the world govern the way we think, we can be overwhelmed by wrong-thinking that will drag us down. Philosophies that contradict what the Bible says are everywhere, but just because we heard someone say something doesn’t mean it’s true. Conforming our minds to those philosophies only limits us and holds us back from achieving our true potential. Routinely reading and studying the Bible, which is the only unchanging truth we can count on, leads to a radical transformation of the mind.
No one can live in the world without being affected by its backward mindsets and ideas. When its philosophies have seeped into our minds so much that we feel trapped and in bondage, meditating on the Scriptures brings supernatural renewal to our thoughts. The world tempts us to think in the natural, but the Scriptures teach us to think supernaturally. Thinking like Christ liberates us.
Prayer:
Lord, I know that You are greater than the god of this world and that You want me to succeed in life. Your Word gives me clear instructions on how to think, and following them gives me victory over wrong-thinking. Thank You for revealing to me the truth about the power of the mind. In Jesus’ name, amen.
Scriptures:
Proverbs 23:7
Romans 12:2
John 17:17
John 8:32
Ephesians 4:23
Philippians 4:8
Philippians 2:5
For more on how right-thinking defeats the enemy on the spiritual battlefield of the mind, click on the link for the DVD, Your Authority Over Satan’s Influence.
http://bit.ly/YourAuthorityOverSatansInfluenceDVD
@ Apple Music - https://bit.ly/AtomicOperaAM
24/7 Classic Christ-Centered Rock N' Roll on Reign Radio!
https://bit.ly/ReignRadioAS
Get Yer' Tickets - http://bit.ly/TicketNetworkConcerts
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven & Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
A Godly Way of Thinking
From CDM - https://bit.ly/CDMWklyGrace
Our thoughts are powerful, and they can influence our entire lives. If we think positively, we’re more likely to follow up with actions leading to a positive outcome. If we think negatively, destructive behavior can follow. God doesn’t want us to struggle with wrong-thinking, which is why He gave us guidelines to help us develop a godly way of thinking.
Our mindsets and attitudes shape our thoughts; therefore, it’s important to be aware of what goes into our minds through our eyes and ears. We don’t live in a vacuum, and plenty of good and bad influences compete for our attention. We ultimately control which thoughts and ideas we embrace and which ones we reject. We become what we believe, so aligning our thoughts to agree with the Word of God keeps our minds safe.
If we let the world govern the way we think, we can be overwhelmed by wrong-thinking that will drag us down. Philosophies that contradict what the Bible says are everywhere, but just because we heard someone say something doesn’t mean it’s true. Conforming our minds to those philosophies only limits us and holds us back from achieving our true potential. Routinely reading and studying the Bible, which is the only unchanging truth we can count on, leads to a radical transformation of the mind.
No one can live in the world without being affected by its backward mindsets and ideas. When its philosophies have seeped into our minds so much that we feel trapped and in bondage, meditating on the Scriptures brings supernatural renewal to our thoughts. The world tempts us to think in the natural, but the Scriptures teach us to think supernaturally. Thinking like Christ liberates us.
Prayer:
Lord, I know that You are greater than the god of this world and that You want me to succeed in life. Your Word gives me clear instructions on how to think, and following them gives me victory over wrong-thinking. Thank You for revealing to me the truth about the power of the mind. In Jesus’ name, amen.
Scriptures:
Proverbs 23:7
Romans 12:2
John 17:17
John 8:32
Ephesians 4:23
Philippians 4:8
Philippians 2:5
For more on how right-thinking defeats the enemy on the spiritual battlefield of the mind, click on the link for the DVD, Your Authority Over Satan’s Influence.
http://bit.ly/YourAuthorityOverSatansInfluenceDVD
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