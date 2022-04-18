La révolution par le haut - Radio-Québec

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La révolution par le haut - Radio-Québec
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11 views • April 18, 2022
17 avril 2022 : https://rumble.com/v11cqjt-la-rvolution-par-le-haut.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les changements sociaux ne se produisent pas de façon naturelle, ils sont pilotés par des ingénieurs sociaux depuis plus de 50 ans.
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les changements sociaux ne se produisent pas de façon naturelle, ils sont pilotés par des ingénieurs sociaux depuis plus de 50 ans.
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