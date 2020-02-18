The 5G Trojan Horse (Documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The 5G Trojan Horse
Researched, written, and narrated by Derrick Broze
Produced and edited by Jeremy Martin
Transcript and Sources: https://www.theconsciousresistance.co...
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: www.broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://www.subscribestar.com/derrick...
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance