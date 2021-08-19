© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wake Up Already! It's Martial Law!
Follow
1
Share
Report
621 views • August 19, 2021
How much more will take? Will you require the shackles be fitted for comfort and hope they meet your request?
Source:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1428104827503091720
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;r=2&s=2
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427562820552601600
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/08/17/asia/new-zealand-lockdown-one-case-intl-hnk/index.html
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
Source:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1428104827503091720
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;r=2&s=2
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1427562820552601600
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/08/17/asia/new-zealand-lockdown-one-case-intl-hnk/index.html
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.