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SHOCKING FOOTAGE OF MAN BEING ARRESTED STANDING FOR HIS EXEMPTION TO WEAR A MASK
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75 views • September 08, 2020
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
Some Police are not in it to serve the public, some Police do it for a power trip.
FaceMasks are NOT law, for something to be passed as law it has to go through 3 sessions of Parliament, then a vote. If you have underlying health conditions you don't need to wear a facemask, if you are exempt you shouldn't be harassed by cops, it's not their job to harras the general public.
This cop had pepper spray.
If I was a cop and one of my colleagues did this I'd arrest that cop myself for assault.
The worrying thing is, the sheep will applaud this and claim the cop is protecting the public.
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Some Police are not in it to serve the public, some Police do it for a power trip.
FaceMasks are NOT law, for something to be passed as law it has to go through 3 sessions of Parliament, then a vote. If you have underlying health conditions you don't need to wear a facemask, if you are exempt you shouldn't be harassed by cops, it's not their job to harras the general public.
This cop had pepper spray.
If I was a cop and one of my colleagues did this I'd arrest that cop myself for assault.
The worrying thing is, the sheep will applaud this and claim the cop is protecting the public.
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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