From Mourning to Light - Long Live The Resistance with Elijah Magnier, with Sarah - to analyze events of the tragedy - DDGeopolitics

I'm sharing this video from, 'DDGeopolitics' at Youtube, from about 24 hours ago.
On 19 May 2024, an Iranian Air Force helicopter crashed near the village of Uzi, Varzaqan County, in the province of East Azerbaijan, Iran, killing all on board. What happened? How does Iran recover from the loss? What does it mean for the future of Iran and the region? We are joined by Elijah Magnier, a war correspondent and political analyst with 35 years of experience covering the Middle East and North Africa, to analyze the events and comment on the tragedy. Visit: ejmagnier.com Follow Elijah Magnier on X - @ejmalrai
