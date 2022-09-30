Jonathan Weissman on COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Have Been Told

On Saturday 17 September 2022, I delivered a presentation
entitled, "COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Have Been Told."
I covered the following key areas:
1) Origin Story: US taxes illegally funded the design of the virus
2) Defective Biotech: Known safety risks were recklessly ignored
3) Signal Detection: Evidence of harm is completely undeniable
4) Philosophy of Science: Christians must distinguish the holy from profane
A fully referenced copy of my presentation slides is available at my website alltherisks.com, alongside interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.
Introduction
00:00 Start
Part 1) Origin Story: US taxes illegally funded the design of the virus
01:23 Gain of Function Research in China
02:50 Biosafety Breaches and Lab Leaks04:45 Key Characters Behind GoF Research
06:26 DARPA-Funding DEFUSE Proposal
08:12 A Brief History of CoV GoF Research
10:05 Timeline of SARS-CoV-2 Origin Story
11:25 US Tax-Funded GoF Research
Part 2) Defective Biotech: Known safety risks were recklessly ignored
12:40 Synthetic mRNA Designed in One Hour
14:25 Anfinsen's Dogma: A Wrong Assumption
15:54 Codon Optimisation: A Quick Review
18:16 Lessons Learnt from Factor IX Gene Therapy
20:09 G4 Quadruplexes: An Emerging Risk
21:38 Spike as an Amyloid
24:39 Integration into Human Genome?
Part 3) Signal Detection: Evidence of harm is completely undeniable
26:48 Approve, Inject, Signal Detect?
27:11 Thai Prospective Adolescent Study
28:34 Young Males and Myocarditis
31:35 Disease and Death: The Bigger Picture
Part 4) Philosophy of Science: Christians must distinguish the holy from profane
33:41 Humans as Hackable Animals
34:29 WHO COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy
35:53 Significant Human Protein Contamination
39:45 Contaminants in BNT162b2
41:57 Public Health and Pharmakeia
43:29 COVID-19, Disease X and Immunisation Agenda 2030
44:22 Evolution and Transhumanism
Outro45:32 Conclusion
45:52 Brief Thoughts from the Word of God
49:19 Thank You for Listening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.