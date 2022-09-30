Jonathan Weissman on COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Have Been Told

On Saturday 17 September 2022, I delivered a presentation entitled, "COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Have Been Told."

I covered the following key areas:

1) Origin Story: US taxes illegally funded the design of the virus

2) Defective Biotech: Known safety risks were recklessly ignored

3) Signal Detection: Evidence of harm is completely undeniable

4) Philosophy of Science: Christians must distinguish the holy from profane



A fully referenced copy of my presentation slides is available at my website alltherisks.com, alongside interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.



Introduction

00:00 Start

Part 1) Origin Story: US taxes illegally funded the design of the virus

01:23 Gain of Function Research in China

02:50 Biosafety Breaches and Lab Leaks04:45 Key Characters Behind GoF Research

06:26 DARPA-Funding DEFUSE Proposal

08:12 A Brief History of CoV GoF Research

10:05 Timeline of SARS-CoV-2 Origin Story

11:25 US Tax-Funded GoF Research

Part 2) Defective Biotech: Known safety risks were recklessly ignored

12:40 Synthetic mRNA Designed in One Hour

14:25 Anfinsen's Dogma: A Wrong Assumption

15:54 Codon Optimisation: A Quick Review

18:16 Lessons Learnt from Factor IX Gene Therapy

20:09 G4 Quadruplexes: An Emerging Risk

21:38 Spike as an Amyloid

24:39 Integration into Human Genome?

Part 3) Signal Detection: Evidence of harm is completely undeniable

26:48 Approve, Inject, Signal Detect?

27:11 Thai Prospective Adolescent Study

28:34 Young Males and Myocarditis

31:35 Disease and Death: The Bigger Picture

Part 4) Philosophy of Science: Christians must distinguish the holy from profane

33:41 Humans as Hackable Animals

34:29 WHO COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

35:53 Significant Human Protein Contamination

39:45 Contaminants in BNT162b2

41:57 Public Health and Pharmakeia

43:29 COVID-19, Disease X and Immunisation Agenda 2030

44:22 Evolution and Transhumanism

Outro45:32 Conclusion

45:52 Brief Thoughts from the Word of God

49:19 Thank You for Listening