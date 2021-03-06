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Our Website Update - Did New Heart Healing Video This Morning - Shared New Exciting Revelations On Some Scripture!!
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70 views • March 06, 2021
Isaiah 41:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2041%3A7&;version=KJV
Jeremiah 23:29
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2023%3A29&;version=KJV
OUR WEB SITE:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/prayer-chat
Luke 4:18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%204%3A18&;version=KJV
2 Corinthians 10:5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2010%3A5&;version=KJV
2 Cor 10 - Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/2_corinthians/10.htm
G2507 Strongs
to take down, pull down
https://biblehub.com/greek/2507.htm
G3053
reasoning, thinking, a conception, device
https://biblehub.com/greek/3053.htm
_____________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2041%3A7&;version=KJV
Jeremiah 23:29
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2023%3A29&;version=KJV
OUR WEB SITE:
https://www.teamjesus222.com/prayer-chat
Luke 4:18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%204%3A18&;version=KJV
2 Corinthians 10:5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2010%3A5&;version=KJV
2 Cor 10 - Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/2_corinthians/10.htm
G2507 Strongs
to take down, pull down
https://biblehub.com/greek/2507.htm
G3053
reasoning, thinking, a conception, device
https://biblehub.com/greek/3053.htm
_____________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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