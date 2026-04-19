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Red Flags - Gail Carson
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Red Flags
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

Ladies this is a cautionary tale, don't get stuck in a one way relationship! Watch for those Red Flags early!

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, Original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music


Verse
He never wanted to talk, about the future

He never wanted to say, what was on his mind

He never wanted to spend, any time together

His 60 hours a week, took all his time


Chorus

She should have seen the Red Flags

But she was too naive to know

She should have known from all those Red Flags

He was planning to let her go


All those years she kept it together

Raised those kids, pretty much on her own

She should have seen those Red Flags

All those years

He was planning, to let her go


Verse
He never wanted to go, out together

He never arrived for dinner, on time

He never wanted to take time, to love her

He never had forever on his mind




Chorus

She should have seen the Red Flags

But she was too naive to know

She should have known from all those Red Flags

He was planning to let her go


All those years she kept it together

Raised those kids, pretty much on her own

She should have seen those Red Flags

All those years

He was planning, to let her go


Bridge

She kept telling herself if she gave more

He would change, and he would finally love her

When she finally left, the tears would fall

Not for him, but for losing herself

Through it all....



Chorus

She should have seen the Red Flags

But she was too naive to know

She should have known from all those Red Flags

He was planning to let her go


All those years she kept it together

Raised those kids, pretty much on her own

She should have seen those Red Flags

All those years

He was planning, to let her go


He was planning, to let her go


Keywords
aidivorcelonelyneglectbreakup
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Privacy Policy