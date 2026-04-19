Red Flags

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



Ladies this is a cautionary tale, don't get stuck in a one way relationship! Watch for those Red Flags early!



100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, Original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music





Verse

He never wanted to talk, about the future



He never wanted to say, what was on his mind



He never wanted to spend, any time together



His 60 hours a week, took all his time





Chorus



She should have seen the Red Flags



But she was too naive to know



She should have known from all those Red Flags



He was planning to let her go





All those years she kept it together



Raised those kids, pretty much on her own



She should have seen those Red Flags



All those years



He was planning, to let her go





Verse

He never wanted to go, out together



He never arrived for dinner, on time



He never wanted to take time, to love her



He never had forever on his mind









Chorus



She should have seen the Red Flags



But she was too naive to know



She should have known from all those Red Flags



He was planning to let her go





All those years she kept it together



Raised those kids, pretty much on her own



She should have seen those Red Flags



All those years



He was planning, to let her go





Bridge



She kept telling herself if she gave more



He would change, and he would finally love her



When she finally left, the tears would fall



Not for him, but for losing herself



Through it all....







Chorus



She should have seen the Red Flags



But she was too naive to know



She should have known from all those Red Flags



He was planning to let her go





All those years she kept it together



Raised those kids, pretty much on her own



She should have seen those Red Flags



All those years



He was planning, to let her go





He was planning, to let her go





