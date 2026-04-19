© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Flags
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
Ladies this is a cautionary tale, don't get stuck in a one way relationship! Watch for those Red Flags early!
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, Original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
Verse
He never wanted to talk, about the future
He never wanted to say, what was on his mind
He never wanted to spend, any time together
His 60 hours a week, took all his time
Chorus
She should have seen the Red Flags
But she was too naive to know
She should have known from all those Red Flags
He was planning to let her go
All those years she kept it together
Raised those kids, pretty much on her own
She should have seen those Red Flags
All those years
He was planning, to let her go
Verse
He never wanted to go, out together
He never arrived for dinner, on time
He never wanted to take time, to love her
He never had forever on his mind
Chorus
She should have seen the Red Flags
But she was too naive to know
She should have known from all those Red Flags
He was planning to let her go
All those years she kept it together
Raised those kids, pretty much on her own
She should have seen those Red Flags
All those years
He was planning, to let her go
Bridge
She kept telling herself if she gave more
He would change, and he would finally love her
When she finally left, the tears would fall
Not for him, but for losing herself
Through it all....
Chorus
She should have seen the Red Flags
But she was too naive to know
She should have known from all those Red Flags
He was planning to let her go
All those years she kept it together
Raised those kids, pretty much on her own
She should have seen those Red Flags
All those years
He was planning, to let her go
He was planning, to let her go