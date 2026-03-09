The Way Forward and Confluence Event, an interview with Alec Zeck

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What happens when thinkers, farmers, scientists, and creators gather to explore consciousness, health, and the future? Events like Confluence bring together communities focused on practical solutions, regenerative living, and deeper understanding of human potential. The goal isn’t just discussion—it’s building a more coherent world together.
#ConfluenceEvent #Community #FutureThinking #RegenerativeLiving #NewParadigm #Coherence
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