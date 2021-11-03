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"He Tried To Warn Us All" 'William Cooper', Talks About 'The U.N' Being The nWo One World Government
WeedAndWrestling
WeedAndWrestling
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The United Nations World Order 2021

"He Tried To Warn Us All" Bill Cooper, talks about 'The U.N' Being The nWo One World Government

Bill Cooper, talks about UN One World Government

Milton William Cooper, talks about UN One World Government, New World Order, Clinton's, Bush, Secret Societies. A lot of what he talks about is clear for all to see today. He also talks about the need for a none politician to come in and clean up, sound familiar. Bill Cooper was shot in 2001.


Milton William Cooper, talks about UN One World Government, New World Order, #Clinton's, #Bush, #SecretSocieties. A lot of what he talks about is clear for all to see today. He also talks about the need for a none #politician to come in and clean up, sound familiar. #BillCooper was shot in 2001.
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nwonew world orderwilliam cooperthe un
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