The Harvest & the End of the World
Fire & Grace Church
Published 18 hours ago

June 9th, 2019

Pastor Dean showed from many passages including the parable of the wheat and the tares that the harvest of the wheat (the children of the kingdom) is at the very END of the world NOT seven years before the end. This message is a systematic debunking of the pre-tribulation rapture doctrine.

harvestrapturetribulationend timesdean odle

