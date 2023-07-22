Benefits to Good not To Cash In On

These are some benefits that you need to cash in on? Music by Send Rain.God is my everything, He is all I have
I want us to look at two passages of scripture and let's see who is doing the doing and count how many times He does it?
Psa 23:1 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
I an 70 years old and have never wanted for anything, nothing?
Psa 23:2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters.
Psa 23:3 He restores my soul: he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
This is all God's doing, he is molding me into the being He created me to be.
Psa 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
No matter what comes my way God is their to protect me.
Psa 23:5 Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anoints my head with oil; my cup runs over.
The demonic host are furious at how much God loves you? Victim thoughts?
Psa 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
You can count on God to finish what He started? He will personally pick you up
Psa 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.
Psa 103:2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
Psa 103:3 Who forgives all thine iniquities; who heals all thy diseases;
The Perfect do-over, reset, “It is finished”
Psa 103:4 Who redeems thy life from destruction; who crowns thee with loving kindness and tender mercies;
I am and always have been my greatest enemy.
Psa 103:5 Who satisfies thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.
Imaging you as perfect, well perfection is coming.
Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite
E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943
My Backup Channel pastorbobncc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA?view_as=subscriber
Pastorbobncc on Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/pastorbobncc
Pastorbobncc on UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Ancient%20Paths%20Ministries
Pastor Bob on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rJmKrCZONwCZ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.