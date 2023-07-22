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Benefits to Good not To Cash In On
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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24 views • July 22, 2023

These are some benefits that you need to cash in on? Music by Send Rain.God is my everything, He is all I have


I want us to look at two passages of scripture and let's see who is doing the doing and count how many times He does it?


Psa 23:1  The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.

I an 70 years old and have never wanted for anything, nothing?


Psa 23:2  He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters.

Psa 23:3  He restores my soul: he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

This is all God's doing, he is molding me into the being He created me to be.


Psa 23:4  Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

No matter what comes my way God is their to protect me.


Psa 23:5  Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anoints my head with oil; my cup runs over.

The demonic host are furious at how much God loves you? Victim thoughts?


Psa 23:6  Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

You can count on God to finish what He started? He will personally pick you up


Psa 103:1  Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.

Psa 103:2  Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

Psa 103:3  Who forgives all thine iniquities; who heals all thy diseases;

The Perfect do-over, reset, “It is finished”


Psa 103:4  Who redeems thy life from destruction; who crowns thee with loving kindness and tender mercies;

I am and always have been my greatest enemy.


Psa 103:5  Who satisfies thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.

Imaging you as perfect, well perfection is coming.

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite


E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]


Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943


My Backup Channel pastorbobncc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA?view_as=subscriber


Pastorbobncc on Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/pastorbobncc


Pastorbobncc on UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Ancient%20Paths%20Ministries


Pastor Bob on Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rJmKrCZONwCZ/

Keywords
bibledemonsatanicsatanismrecognitionpsychicwitchspellwizardseerreincarnationsorcererrhabdomancysoothsaying
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