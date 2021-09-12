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12/9/2021 The Stew Peters Show: Stew Peters Ft. Mindy Robinson, Dr. Ariyana Love, Karen Kingston, Mark Aldridge, Carlos Cortez
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6762 views • December 09, 2021
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Visit: Stewpeters.tv
Gab.com: @RealStewPeters
Help Christopher Key's efforts at vaccine-police.com
Support Karen Kingston at https://givesendgo.com/MIFIGHT
Cortez Health Management: americafirstretirementplan.com - cortezwm.com - call: 813-448-3446
Steponsocks.com - BUY 100% patriot-designed all cotton socks, silver, flags, etc.
Use promo code: STEW to save 40% off Myslippers order at mypillow.com
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