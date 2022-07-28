WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 20JUL22 - Passenger Makes This Happen

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/buOTqkfh_8E
Links to sources:
Passenger Makes This Happen - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KC9AX...
Plane Struggles To Gain Altitude - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK1VT...
F-16 - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=117...
Bird Strike - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=217...
Plane Drops Fire Retardant - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=579...
Bird - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=406...
Water Puddle - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=983...
Low Pass - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=487...
Crosswind Takeoff - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=574...
Pilot Retracts Landing Gear Early - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntNjg...
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⤵ MUSIC:
Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...