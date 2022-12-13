Create New Account
Former President of CCP, Hu Jintao Was Escorted off the CCP’s 20th Congress
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/489872

摘要：CCP wrapped up its 20th Party Congress, approved amendments to its constitution, cemented Xi Jingpin’s iron grip on the CCP. The event revealed a new Central Committee, omitting two key officials that lacked close ties with Xi. And in an unusual moment, former President Hu Jintao seated next to Xi was escorted off the stage. According to Miles Guo, Hu was preparing to speak out his objection of Xi’s third term. Anyway, Xi is now dominating the CCP and it is expected that the next Politburo Standing Committee would be stacked of Xi’s followers.

