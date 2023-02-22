HARD TIME STAYING STRAIGHT PATH ? GIVE THIS A TRY~Hell Has No Exits by Leonard Ravenhill

Want a change in your life? Listen to this sermon!~Ezek34 Hell has no Exits~Ravenhill

The longer the listen...the deeper the understanding-Pastor Kern.

I am so glad that a young man of today found the beauty of Ravenhill and Keith Green. Ravenhill was what changed me a long long time ago. You never tire of Ravenhill and His deep compassion for God. My journey started with Revelation Seminars back in 1975' -A nice tribute this video. EZEK34~ Pastor Kern.





"The difference in preachers of today and preachers long ago?

Long ago they lived in eternity versus the preachers today live in time". ~Ravenhill





https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel