HARD TIME STAYING STRAIGHT PATH ? GIVE THIS A TRY~Hell Has No Exits by Leonard Ravenhill

Want a change in your life? Listen to this sermon!~Ezek34 Hell has no Exits~Ravenhill
The longer the listen...the deeper the understanding-Pastor Kern.
I am so glad that a young man of today found the beauty of Ravenhill and Keith Green. Ravenhill was what changed me a long long time ago. You never tire of Ravenhill and His deep compassion for God. My journey started with Revelation Seminars back in 1975' -A nice tribute this video. EZEK34~ Pastor Kern.
"The difference in preachers of today and preachers long ago?
Long ago they lived in eternity versus the preachers today live in time". ~Ravenhill
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.