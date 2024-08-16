BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Polio vaccine Grown in Vero Monkey Kidney Cell Lines?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
2
147 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: You know all the way back in San Antonio in 2021 in November. Brendan Witt and I showed you that little boy with: Oh! Monkey Pox. How do you get in Vaccine Court in 2015 from his Hepatitis B vaccines at birth and all those polio shots that are grown in that vero monkey kidney cell line. And how did we cure him? Oh, with a little nutrition, a little food, one little product called Neuro-Protect Px. And he has the smile that we can restore faith in the promise of science. You see, because our faith is in God, and then the promise in science and our God isn't scientism and Tony Fauci. So I'm just laughing…

Come on, people, wake up. Every polio vaccine is grown in Vero monkey kidney cells for 40 years. The virus sequence. The Blueprint has been there our whole life. Of course, they know when they're going to scare you with Plandemic 2 and your event 202!

06/08/2022 - Thivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v17s5he-dr.-judy-mikovits-monkeypox-the-transhumanism-agenda-and-who-based-one-worl.html

Keywords
healthnewsscaretruthvirusmikovitsmonkey pox
