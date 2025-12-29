© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The penalties for illegal entry into various countries:
Russia: Two years in a labour camp.
India: Eight years in prison.
Pakistan: Ten years in prison.
North Korea: The death penalty.
Europe, Canada and the US: Free housing, healthcare, education, food, public transport, cell phones, cash. 😳
The path to HELL is paved with good intentions.
