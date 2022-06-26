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6/24/2022 Miles Guo: Those in the Swamp told me about the financial note that was issued 9 years ago with the total being 135 billion dollars, which will be due in 2028. It was Beijing International Trust that offered the note guarantee to Win Eagle Investment Limited, while Deutsche Bank provided the credit guarantee for loans