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Americans finally wake up and fight to take Government back: Raw video: Protest at Oregon Capitol during special session (GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)
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132 views • December 22, 2020
Upload: LivingLawSociety.org
The enemy: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101?start=10
See Links here for more: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
What are we fighting: Socialists that have hijacked our nation: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/12/wake-up-america-get-on-the-court-if-you-want-to-save-america-serbian-warning-what-happened-when-their-elections-were-stolen-in-2000-9608.html
The enemy: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101?start=10
See Links here for more: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
What are we fighting: Socialists that have hijacked our nation: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/12/wake-up-america-get-on-the-court-if-you-want-to-save-america-serbian-warning-what-happened-when-their-elections-were-stolen-in-2000-9608.html
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