"HOVERCRAFTS & WEAPONS OF WAR" - ABOUT VACCINES - IDOLS - RUSSIAN INVASION - WEAPONS

Today's word: This is Part 2 of one complete prophecy concerning IDOLATRY.

Warning of death for famous religious figures, politicians and sports stars. Population decline to come once vaccines and boosters take their toll. Russia has secret weapons- planes and "tactical weapons." Please read this post on the blog- link below

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/17/hovercrafts-abominable-weapons-of-war-october-15-2021-2/

DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/

THEY WILL DIE, PT 1 [SIDE EFFECTS OF VACCINES]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/15/they-will-die-november-15-2021/

THEY WILL DIE, PT 2 [SIDE EFFECTS]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/17/they-will-die-pt-2-november-17-2021/

THE PFIZER VACCINE (see bottom of this prophecy for effects of Pfizer): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/portals-and-the-pfizer-vaccines-october-12-2021/

MIGRATION PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/

AMERICA BUYING GUNS (see bottom of prophecy): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/17/biden-harris-two-minus-one-november-7-12-2020/

JUDGEMENT OF FAMOUS PASTORS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-3-june-20-2019/

RUSSIA STEALTH INVASION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/

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