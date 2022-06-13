"HOVERCRAFTS & WEAPONS OF WAR" - ABOUT VACCINES - IDOLS - RUSSIAN INVASION - WEAPONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's word: This is Part 2 of one complete prophecy concerning IDOLATRY.
Warning of death for famous religious figures, politicians and sports stars. Population decline to come once vaccines and boosters take their toll. Russia has secret weapons- planes and "tactical weapons." Please read this post on the blog- link below
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/17/hovercrafts-abominable-weapons-of-war-october-15-2021-2/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
THEY WILL DIE, PT 1 [SIDE EFFECTS OF VACCINES]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/15/they-will-die-november-15-2021/
THEY WILL DIE, PT 2 [SIDE EFFECTS]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/17/they-will-die-pt-2-november-17-2021/
THE PFIZER VACCINE (see bottom of this prophecy for effects of Pfizer): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/portals-and-the-pfizer-vaccines-october-12-2021/
MIGRATION PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
AMERICA BUYING GUNS (see bottom of prophecy): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/17/biden-harris-two-minus-one-november-7-12-2020/
JUDGEMENT OF FAMOUS PASTORS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-3-june-20-2019/
RUSSIA STEALTH INVASION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog