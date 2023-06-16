Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia; When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’

Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia.
‘I have 29 years experience fighting forest fires here in Nova Scotia.’
‘Fires remained uncontrolled’, with our team on stand by.
Our own government passed over an opportunity for our own guys to help them.
‘When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’
Published by
Jim Crenshaw
June 9, 2023
