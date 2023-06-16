Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia; When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’
50 views
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
Published Yesterday |

Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia.

‘I have 29 years experience fighting forest fires here in Nova Scotia.’

‘Fires remained uncontrolled’, with our team on stand by.

Our own government passed over an opportunity for our own guys to help them.

‘When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’

Published by

Jim Crenshaw

June 9, 2023

Keywords
canadianwhistlenova scotiaforest firejim crenshawretired fire fightercurrent firesdepartment of nashville resources

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket