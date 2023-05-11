COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?" | TRUMP TOWN HALL CNN

COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?"
PDJT responds that he wants people on both sides to stop dying. Stop the killing. He doesnt think in terms of winning and losing.
TRUMP: "I'll say this, I want Europe to put up more money because they're in for $20 Billion, we're in for 170. [...] They have plenty of money."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656465429353713664
