Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?" | TRUMP TOWN HALL CNN
74 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?"

PDJT responds that he wants people on both sides to stop dying. Stop the killing. He doesnt think in terms of winning and losing. 


TRUMP: "I'll say this, I want Europe to put up more money because they're in for $20 Billion, we're in for 170. [...] They have plenty of money."


https://twitter.com/i/status/1656465429353713664 





Keywords
town halltrumpcnn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket