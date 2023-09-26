Something Big Is Going To Happen

* Today’s theme: things that are true, but libs pretend don’t exist; and things that are false, but libs keep telling us are true.
* Controlled disclosures are leftist distractions.
* Something is coming that they don’t want you to know about.
* They are doing this all on purpose.
* Every non-lib is labeled a ‘nazi’ — except actual nazis.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3kz8rm-is-the-biden-regime-about-to-collapse-ep.-2096-09262023.html
