Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Something Big Is Going To Happen
channel image
Son of the Republic
566 Subscribers
583 views
Published 12 hours ago

Suspension Of Disbelief

* Today’s theme: things that are true, but libs pretend don’t exist; and things that are false, but libs keep telling us are true.

* Controlled disclosures are leftist distractions.

* Something is coming that they don’t want you to know about.

* They are doing this all on purpose.

* Every non-lib is labeled a ‘nazi’ — except actual nazis.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3kz8rm-is-the-biden-regime-about-to-collapse-ep.-2096-09262023.html

Keywords
activismcommunismpropagandasocialismdan bonginoliberalismpsy-opfascismtyrannymarxismdisinformationprogressivismleftismideologygaslightingradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismpsychological warfarecorporatismprojectionwillful ignorancemind warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket