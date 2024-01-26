Ep. 14 Weapons - Gifts - Knowledge

The Holy Spirit provides gifts as He wills to people for the benefit of all. In this episode we are going to focus on the second of the "revelation gifts", Word of Knowledge





Just as with episode #13 about a "Word of Wisdom" a "Word of Knowledge" comes two forms. One is a worldly knowledge and the other is a Godly knowledge. Find out what the difference is and if there are cases where we can use both at the same time. A "Word of Knowledge" is a little different than those two and there will be a Biblical and personal example of a "Word of Knowledge" in this episode.





Podcast time indexes:

00:01:07 Reminder about the Gifts of the Holy Spirit

00:01:49 Knowledge Definitions

00:04:24 Worldly Knowledge

00:06:09 Godly Knowledge

00:10:15 Word of Knowledge

00:11:06 How can a Word of Knowledge Help

00:11:53 A Caring Community

00:13:26 Biblical Example Word Of Knowledge

00:15:42 Personal Examples of a Word of Knowledge





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!

Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/



