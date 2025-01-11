LA Inferno! Wildfires Rage- Trump Sentenced w/ No Jail Time - Zuckerburg Goes Free Speech 1/10/25

Weekly News Report! Wildfires continue to wreak havoc over parts of California as the National Guard has been called in to mitigate looting. A Political Witch Hunt: Trump rages after judge rules no jail or fines for hush money conviction. Mel Gibson gave some incredibly deep insights in a recent interview with Rogan, including conversations about creation evolution and the Shroud of Turin. Freedom on Facebook? Zuckerberg talks free speech with Rogan. Fires in LA, the mayor was in Ghana and is tied to a bombing of the capital building in 1983. Karen Bass is a gifter and community activist. Marxism. In the 70's, she went to Cuba many times. A Marxist training program under Fidel Castro. Trained in guerrilla warfare, bomb-making, and sabotage as a leader. She funds NGO's that are Marxist. Stopped funding firefighters. M19 is tied to Capital Bombing, who are tied to Cuba. Just like Trudeau in Canada. All of that and MORE in. This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/la-inferno/

*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%