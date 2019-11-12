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5 Science Tricks w/ Explanation
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12 views • November 12, 2019
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Last week I posed a video with 5 awesome physics party tricks. This week, Jabril from SEFD came on to help explain the experiments as we test them out for the first time and work through some of the amusing kinks in the process.
Last week I posed a video with 5 awesome physics party tricks. This week, Jabril from SEFD came on to help explain the experiments as we test them out for the first time and work through some of the amusing kinks in the process.
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