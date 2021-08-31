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Standing Up to Covid Mandates
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241 views • August 31, 2021
Almost all government mandates related to Covid are unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral. What are we doing to stop this? Our rights are being disregarded and trampled and there is outrage from patriots, but it is still happening! Unless we stand together and fight back by not spending our dollars on companies that are undermining our democracy, nothing will change.
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