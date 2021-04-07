© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/4/2021 Mr. Bannon on Power of GETTR: GETTR enables people to freely discuss the topics censored by the big tech oligarchs and will boom just like how Fox News did in the 1990s