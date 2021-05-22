THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 13 (subtítulos español)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 13: Final exposure of Bill Gates. His last evil schemes in the lime-lights... By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Melody of my Dreams, Music4Video, Scott Buckley This is part 13 of 20 parts in total. Part 14 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 13: Exposición final de Bill Gates. Sus últimos planes malvados en el candelero... Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Melody of my Dreams, Music4Video, Scott Buckley Esta es la parte 13 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 14 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal