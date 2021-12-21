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Series 2, Part 4, Secret of the Universe What the Torah Really Is. The ultimate computer. -mirrored
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11 views • December 21, 2021
NO Amount of Your Deluded Faith will Overcome the Truth You are a Simulation in a Simulated Universe.
NOW is the time to embrace ALL the LIES and ALL the Fraud placed on the people.
What if you were a 5th dimentional being that chose to de-evolve and be Reincarnated tens of thousands of times and remembered every detail in every life you lived.how long would it take before you were driven bat shit crazy remembering everything.What if you CHOSE to forget,and reincarnate and start a new fresh life with no memory of the past,so you can focus on the present.we have had computers for a mere 70 years. what can a society that has had computers and other technologies for Over a 1000 years create? -us,and our reality and our universe.
Energy cannot be destroyed. Only transformed. Physics 101. Look at your hands. move your fingers. That's all Electricity. Your brain is a meat computer, and YOU...your Conscience.. your Soul.. is a dance of electricity in the brain Holy fire. Hyperdimensional quantum tunneling of energy of your atoms, electrons..resonating with the heartbeat of the universe...scalar energy fields that connect us all, individual Neurons of the Cosmic Brain we call God.
reincarnation- Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall return there. (Job 1:21
Jesus On Reincarnation. Born Again & Again & Again https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbIRvkIWkUM&;t=123s
Preparation For Reincarnation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHEuBvnJI8M&;t=45s
Spooky Stuff. Scared The Pants Off Albert Einstein https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMqIclgXalQ
NOW is the time to embrace ALL the LIES and ALL the Fraud placed on the people.
What if you were a 5th dimentional being that chose to de-evolve and be Reincarnated tens of thousands of times and remembered every detail in every life you lived.how long would it take before you were driven bat shit crazy remembering everything.What if you CHOSE to forget,and reincarnate and start a new fresh life with no memory of the past,so you can focus on the present.we have had computers for a mere 70 years. what can a society that has had computers and other technologies for Over a 1000 years create? -us,and our reality and our universe.
Energy cannot be destroyed. Only transformed. Physics 101. Look at your hands. move your fingers. That's all Electricity. Your brain is a meat computer, and YOU...your Conscience.. your Soul.. is a dance of electricity in the brain Holy fire. Hyperdimensional quantum tunneling of energy of your atoms, electrons..resonating with the heartbeat of the universe...scalar energy fields that connect us all, individual Neurons of the Cosmic Brain we call God.
reincarnation- Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall return there. (Job 1:21
Jesus On Reincarnation. Born Again & Again & Again https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbIRvkIWkUM&;t=123s
Preparation For Reincarnation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHEuBvnJI8M&;t=45s
Spooky Stuff. Scared The Pants Off Albert Einstein https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMqIclgXalQ
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