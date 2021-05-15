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UPDATE May 15th
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130 views • May 15, 2021
FROM A SOURCE: Let's not forget about South Dakota's “message” in staying “open"...
Was South Dakota staying open during the “plandemic” proving there isn’t a contagion?
If a “germ" existed, why didn’t South Dakota follow the "shut down model”?
Churches and businesses were never ordered to close and South Dakotans were never ordered to “stay at home”. While "Masks have never been required”.*
Why didn’t the national guard outreach into each state, aiding the Amish and other peoples needing to be alerted to a worldly serious problem if it indeed was real? (note - I regularly shop an Amish store for farm eggs, cheese, etc., never a mask among them or smiley me :")
Maybe the key is how S.Dakota’s economy is run.
Maybe the answer to the “The Plan" is economical — Why/when other states opened up yet some still closed today... I remember President Trump’s words about governor’s (link below - 1 min vid**) Trump referenced “states different condition” - What did he really mean?...
...How did Russia get “itself” back from DS controls? --The evil cabal monetary infrastructure was purposely collapsed - Ambassador Lee Wanta’s was tasked with the job, put on a secret mission by President Reagan***
And there you have it - this is how we’re getting our Republic back.
___
*https://covid.sd.gov/docs/COVID_SDPlan_BackToNormal.pdf
** "Trump's stunning reversal on 'total' authority claim over governors: ANALYSIS
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trumps-stunning-reversal-total-authority-claim-governors-analysis/story?id=70160951
***
"Ambassador Lee Wanta is President Reagan's Secret Agent who helped take down the Soviet Union, Evil Empire."
https://eagleonetowanta.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Eagle-One-to-Wanta-News-Release-11-28-19.pdf
Was South Dakota staying open during the “plandemic” proving there isn’t a contagion?
If a “germ" existed, why didn’t South Dakota follow the "shut down model”?
Churches and businesses were never ordered to close and South Dakotans were never ordered to “stay at home”. While "Masks have never been required”.*
Why didn’t the national guard outreach into each state, aiding the Amish and other peoples needing to be alerted to a worldly serious problem if it indeed was real? (note - I regularly shop an Amish store for farm eggs, cheese, etc., never a mask among them or smiley me :")
Maybe the key is how S.Dakota’s economy is run.
Maybe the answer to the “The Plan" is economical — Why/when other states opened up yet some still closed today... I remember President Trump’s words about governor’s (link below - 1 min vid**) Trump referenced “states different condition” - What did he really mean?...
...How did Russia get “itself” back from DS controls? --The evil cabal monetary infrastructure was purposely collapsed - Ambassador Lee Wanta’s was tasked with the job, put on a secret mission by President Reagan***
And there you have it - this is how we’re getting our Republic back.
___
*https://covid.sd.gov/docs/COVID_SDPlan_BackToNormal.pdf
** "Trump's stunning reversal on 'total' authority claim over governors: ANALYSIS
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trumps-stunning-reversal-total-authority-claim-governors-analysis/story?id=70160951
***
"Ambassador Lee Wanta is President Reagan's Secret Agent who helped take down the Soviet Union, Evil Empire."
https://eagleonetowanta.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Eagle-One-to-Wanta-News-Release-11-28-19.pdf
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