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Shock Footage Drag Queen Does Strip Performance For Children At Drag Team Story Time - War Room Full Show
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31 views • October 05, 2019
It's open line Friday so we take your calls on today's episode of the War Room. Owen highlights the latest moves by the Democrats in their treasonous attempt to remove President Trump from office. We play the latest meme tweeted out by the President targeting Adam Schiff. Also, Drag Queen Story Time continues to get worse as grown men are now strip teasing for kids. By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! [Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) right now!
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