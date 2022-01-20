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Head of UN Vax Program Warns Against Injecting Children as GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers to FDA’s Troubling Attack on Kids – FULL SHOW 1/19/22
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280 views • January 20, 2022
Meanwhile in Australia, over half the people in hospital ICUs have been vaxxed with Merck’s Covid-19 bioweapon! Also, Dr. Darren Beattie of Revolver.news breaks NEW Jan 6 false flag information & discusses the Democrat party’s announcement that they are seeking the indictment of Trump to stop him from running in 2024!
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