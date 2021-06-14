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NASA, SpaceX, & ESA Astronauts Caught Dropping Objects 'Aboard Zero Gravity ISS' [12.06.2011]
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134 views • June 14, 2021
6,584 views•Premiered Jun 12, 2021
RV Truth
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RV Truth
26.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Li7wZLFO7r4
Link to my patreon. Patreon supporters have access to contact me directly through email with questions or comments. https://www.patreon.com/russianvids
Also you can support me using cash.app $rvtruth
Receive a 10% discount on Alaska Chaga Tea. It boosts your immunity with antioxidants, improves overall health with full of vitamin A, B complex, C, D, E and K in addition to iron, calcium, zinc, fiber and polysaccharides: https://alaskachaga.us/discount/RV
My online store: https://teespring.com/stores/russianv...
My 153news.net channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?...
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Thanks everyone for the support! It’s very much appreciated!
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